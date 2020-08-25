LIST: Retailers, gyms, salons will all have to close under city’s new ‘stay-at-home’ order

A brief look at what's open or closed in Mayor Caldwell's new shutdown order
By HNN Staff | August 25, 2020 at 1:45 PM HST - Updated August 25 at 1:45 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers, gyms, salons and other “non-essential” businesses on Oahu will be forced to close their doors Thursday for two weeks under a new “stay-at-home” order.

The broad mandate is meant to quickly bring down the number of new COVID-19 infections on Oahu.

The city hasn’t released the order yet — or even all the details about what it will include.

A short overview of the new restrictions announced by Mayor Caldwell on Tuesday.
But at a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell described it as similar to the one that was issued in March. The biggest different: Spiritual services can still be held, with some hefty restrictions.

Here are the other elements of the order:

  • Essential services include child care, construction, health care and some educational services.
  • Public schools are considered essential, which means classes could be held in person, but private schools are being told to conduct classes fully online.
  • Retailers, personal services (like salons and barber shops), gyms will have to close.
  • Golf courses are also being told to close. Previously, tennis courts, swimming pools and bowling alleys were ordered to shut down — and those closures will continue.
  • Restaurants will have to go to takeout-only.
  • The city says it will also extend closures of bars, beaches and parks.

