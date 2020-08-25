LIST: Retailers, gyms, salons will all have to close under city’s new ‘stay-at-home’ order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers, gyms, salons and other “non-essential” businesses on Oahu will be forced to close their doors Thursday for two weeks under a new “stay-at-home” order.
The broad mandate is meant to quickly bring down the number of new COVID-19 infections on Oahu.
The city hasn’t released the order yet — or even all the details about what it will include.
But at a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell described it as similar to the one that was issued in March. The biggest different: Spiritual services can still be held, with some hefty restrictions.
Here are the other elements of the order:
- Essential services include child care, construction, health care and some educational services.
- Public schools are considered essential, which means classes could be held in person, but private schools are being told to conduct classes fully online.
- Retailers, personal services (like salons and barber shops), gyms will have to close.
- Golf courses are also being told to close. Previously, tennis courts, swimming pools and bowling alleys were ordered to shut down — and those closures will continue.
- Restaurants will have to go to takeout-only.
- The city says it will also extend closures of bars, beaches and parks.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.