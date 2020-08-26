Here’s the full text of Oahu’s new stay-at-home order

The governor has approved a new “stay-at-home” order for Oahu starting Thursday at 12:01 a.m., officials announced in a news conference. (Source: Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff | August 26, 2020 at 11:12 AM HST - Updated August 26 at 11:21 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 24 hours after Mayor Kirk Caldwell first announced that a new stay-at-home order was being issued for Oahu, the city has released the full text of that shutdown order.

The order, which had not yet been signed by Gov. Ige as of 11 a.m., closely resembles the previous shutdown order that went into effect in March.

Only essential businesses are allowed to remain open. Parks and other gathering places remain closed, and restaurants are only open for take-out services.

Read the full text of the order below:

SECOND STAY AT HOME / WORK FROM HOME ORDER by HNN on Scribd

