Hawaii’s own Auli’i Cravalho stars in a new Netflix movie

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Auli’i Cravalho continues to make it big in the Hollywood scene. She will soon hit the screens of Netflix subscribers in her latest film.
The Mililani native’s latest film is called “All Together Now!” Netflix released the trailer on Monday.
It’s based on the novel “Sorta like a Rock Star.” The Kamehameha Schools alumna plays a high school student with incredible musical talent.
She wants to fulfill her dream of attending Carnegie Mellon University, but her character’s personal hardships make it hard for her to accept help from others.
In the film, Cravalho is joined by the legendary Carol Burnett.
The new movie debuts on Aug. 28. You can watch the official trailer below.
