High school football season in Hawaii postponed until January

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii High School Athletic Association has postponed most fall-season prep sports, including high school football, until at least January, the organization said Wednesday.
The decision, made by the HHSAA’s executive board, applies to all sports which the association designates as moderate- and high-risk, including cheerleading, cross country, football and girls volleyball.
Air riflery and bowling, which the HHSAA classifies as low-risk sports, will be allowed to proceeed in the fall as scheduled.
“The HHSAA will continue to work with our member leagues in determining where to place these affected sports,” said HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun. “If our state can flatten the curve, hopefully, these sports will be able to be played at some point in the school year.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.