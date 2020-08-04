Hawaii reports 27th coronavirus fatality, another triple-digit jump in COVID-19 infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported its 27th coronavirus-related fatality on Tuesday as it also grappled with a worsening surge of new COVID-19 cases.
Authorities said the patient who died was a Honolulu man in the 40- to 59-year-old age group.
He had underlying conditions, but the state Health Department did not elaborate on what they were.
“We all extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man,” said state Health Department Director Bruce Anderson, in a news release.
“Every death reminds us how very serious this disease is. Coronavirus can strike down anyone of any age. We can all protect each other and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”
Also Tuesday, the state reported another high day for new coronavirus infections.
There were 144 recorded statewide, with 139 on Oahu and five on the Big Island.
The state said the vast majority of new cases in the islands are the result of community spread. Examples of recent clusters include:
- 71 cases linked to a series of funeral events
- Six cases linked to a hot yoga class
- 12 cases associated with a birthday party
State officials said the alarming increase in COVID-19 infections on Oahu is proof that people are putting their guards down ― gathering in groups and failing to wear a mask.
On Oahu, restrictions aimed at tamping down the virus are already be reintroduced.
Bars have been temporarily closed and gatherings of 10 or more people aren’t allowed.
“It’s clear that many across the state has relaxed their commitment in fighting against this COVID-19 infection,” Gov. David Ige said, in a news conference Monday. “We have to take action to embrace the personal responsibility, to do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
There were 207 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Monday. While many of those cases were from a testing backlog, Ige said it was still “an alarming number that we need to pay attention to.”
This story will be updated.
