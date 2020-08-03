As cases spike higher, city bans gatherings of more than 10 people — both indoors and out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With coronavirus cases across the state surging, and local health officials unable to keep up with testing, city officials on Oahu are re-enacting some emergency measures in an an attempt to limit community spread of the illness.
The Caldwell administration said Monday that Gov. David Ige had approved a request to limit all indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than ten people, regardless of whether or not they are from the same household.
A spokesperson said the new ban went into effect immediately.
“The goal here is to keep as much of our island open and running as possible, but in a way that’s safe,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “For example, instead of closing down facilities like parks, where people can exercise outdoors, we’re trying to control the size of gatherings in those parks.”
Monday’s new emergency order does not limit the number of people allowed in certain spaces and does not limit the number of people allowed inside stores, for example, to ten people.
Rather, the order targets gatherings of friends and families who may be congregating in beaches, parks or inside homes — situations where social distancing and mask-wearing are often not practiced as vigilantly as they may be when out in public.
This story will be updated.
