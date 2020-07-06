Cluster of COVID-19 cases involving Hawaiian Airlines employees grows to 13

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cluster of COVID-19 cases involving Hawaiian Airlines employees has grown to 13.
Hawaiian Air reported three additional workers tested positive for the virus as of Friday.
The employees were participating in a two-day flight attendant training class in Honolulu about two weeks ago.
Officials said the training included close interaction and that masks were optional.
About 60 employees who were involved in the classes are isolating as a precaution.
This story will be updated.
