8 Hawaiian Airlines employees who attended training subsequently test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight Hawaiian Airlines employees who attended a flight attendant training in Honolulu have since tested positive for COVID-19, the carrier reported Thursday.
A spokesman said it’s working with public health authorities to contact anyone else who might have been exposed and “reinforcing our office protocols to keep our employees safe.”
In a letter to employees Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said the eight employees were attending a two-day training that included close interaction.
“In response, we have revised our training policies to reduce the risk of virus spread in these settings,” Ingram told employees. “We are also making sure that these valued members of our ‘ohana are receiving the proper medical care, and that we contact all who may have been in proximity.”
In the wake of the incident, Ingram also said that masks will be required (rather than recommended) when employees are walking around offices.
“This cluster is an unfortunate reminder about the need for vigilance and it should impress upon us all the responsibility we have to one another,” he wrote.
In a subsequent memo, Hawaiian Air told employees that its upcoming training classes would not be canceled, but that classrooms would be sanitized and some lessons will be modified.
