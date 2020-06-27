Wahiawa McDonald’s closes for cleaning after employee tests positive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A McDonald’s employee in Wahiawa has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed Saturday.
It’s unclear when specifically the worker tested positive, or when their last day working was, but a spokesperson said the restaurant was immediately closed for deep cleaning.
“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people and community,” McDonald’s Spokesperson Lindsay Rainey said in a statement. “As soon as we were notified of the one confirmed case, we immediately closed the restaurant did a deep clean and sanitization procedure in accordance with CDC guidelines as well as notified the Health Department.”
Rainey added that coworkers who may have come in close contact were notified of the positive test result.
Additional details were unavailable.
This comes as Hawaii reported six new cases Saturday: Five on Oahu and one on Kauai. Click here to read more.
