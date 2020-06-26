Hawaii reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total to 866

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 866.
Fourteen of the new cases are on Oahu, one was on Kauai and two were diagnosed out of state.
Meanwhile, one case was removed from the total due to data cleaning.
Here’s the latest:
- Some 705 people statewide have been released from isolation.
- The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 17.
- The total requiring hospitalization is 109.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 608
- Released from isolation: 488
- Required hospitalization: 88
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 122 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 34
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 86
- Released from isolation: 84
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 16
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
