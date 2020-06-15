LIST: From bars to gatherings, here’s how neighbor islands are reopening this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite Hawaii seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the state continues to slowly reopen its economy in phases.
As the inter-island quarantine is being lifted Tuesday, here are the latest to reopen or loosen restrictions this week.
Hawaii Island:
- Short-term vacation rentals can resume operations on Monday.
- Starting Monday, people are allowed to gather indoors as long as there’s enough space to properly social distance.
- Outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people.
Bars and nightclubs still aren’t allowed to reopen. Public swimming pools, as well as large indoor and outdoor venues for concerts and sports, are also off limits.
Maui:
- Bars will welcome back patrons on Monday but only at half capacity. And owners are encouraged to have customers enter and exit through separate doors.
- Outdoor sports practices can resume Monday with a maximum of 30 people. Football and Rugby practices are still prohibited. Competitive play returns on July 1st.
- 6-and-12-person canoe paddling is allowed Monday, but paddlers cannot share equipment.
- Outdoor organized team sports can resume on July 1.
- More Maui pools reopen Monday. Swimmers can head to the Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool and the new Wailuku Pool after making a reservation. The new Wailuku pool will also be offering special kupuna hours. To make a reservation, call (808) 270-6116.
Nightclubs, public gathering venues and county gyms remain closed.
Kauai:
- Bars reopen Tuesday. A maximum of six people can be at one table, but those who live in the same household can have a maximum of 10 people at a table. Different groups at a bar are not allowed to intermingle. Customers must wear a mask upon entering and leaving the bar but can take it off while inside.
- Short-term rentals can also reopen Tuesday to people who are not subject to quarantine.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.