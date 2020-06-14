Traveling inter-island after June 16? Mandatory forms available online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of the restart of inter-island travel, the Department of Health is directing passengers to a website to download the mandatory health forms.
Inter-island travel quarantine rules will be lifted on June 16. The Department of Health has put the travel and health form here online.
It is recommended travelers fill out the forms prior to arriving at the airport to save time. Forms are also available at the airport.
“Anyone contemplating traveling between islands beginning Tuesday, or thereafter, should go to the website, which includes a complete list of frequently asked questions. You can download the travel and health form, fill, print, and bring it with you to the airport,” Dr. Sarah Park said.
“We all must continue the safe practices that led to the decision to resume inter-island travel. These safe practices: physical distancing, using masks in public, washing our hands, and staying home when sick, are just as important now, as they were three months ago.”
Officials are working on a QR code system that will link to a digital version of the form. That is still in the works.
Travelers are encouraged to arrive ahead of time to factor in for the mandatory health screening process. It includes filling out and turning in the forms and a thermal screening prior to the TSA screening.
Passengers with a 100.4 fever or higher won’t be allowed to fly.
The forms will be available by clicking here.
