DOH: 6 new COVID-19 cases traced back to a Waipahu household

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight of the nine new coronavirus cases reported in Hawaii on Saturday were found on Oahu.
Six of those are a result of an apparent household cluster as health officials say they traced it back to a Waipahu household.
Officials say that with the economy reopening, small bumps in cases like this can be anticipated. But state leaders reassured the public that it’s nothing the health system can’t handle.
“The thing that is really important to understand is that COVID is not going away. We’re going to see cases here and there, we’re going to see some clusters and an increase in cases,” Dr. Bruce Anderson said. “So far as that goes, we’ve been able to keep those cases under control. We haven’t seen any widespread community transmission in Hawaii. But as we open up, that’s gonna be a continuing challenge.”
Saturday was the second day in a row nine new cases were reported in total.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. Those released from isolation statewide was over 670.
One of the cases, officials say, was a patient who was a Hawaii resident who flew to Alaska and was diagnosed there.
