Here is the latest county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases
Hundreds showed up for COVID-19 tests at Kakaako (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM HST - Updated April 6 at 12:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 13,000 people in the islands have been tested for coronavirus and roughly 3% have tested positive for coronavirus.

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:

OAHU

  • Total cases: 292
  • Released from isolation: 64
  • Required hospitalization: 21
  • Deaths: 4

MAUI COUNTY

  • Total cases: 44
  • Released from isolation: 11
  • Required hospitalization: 4
  • Deaths: 1

KAUAI

  • Total cases: 17
  • Released from isolation: 5
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

BIG ISLAND

  • Total cases: 23
  • Released from isolation: 9
  • Required hospitalization: 0
  • Deaths: 0

UNASSIGNED

  • Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 2
  • Pending assignment to county: 9

Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.

