Here is the latest county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 13,000 people in the islands have been tested for coronavirus and roughly 3% have tested positive for coronavirus.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:
OAHU
- Total cases: 292
- Released from isolation: 64
- Required hospitalization: 21
- Deaths: 4
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 44
- Released from isolation: 11
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 1
KAUAI
- Total cases: 17
- Released from isolation: 5
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 23
- Released from isolation: 9
- Required hospitalization: 0
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 2
- Pending assignment to county: 9
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
