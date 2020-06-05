More Black Lives Matter protests planned for this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Protests aimed to spread the Black Lives Matter message are expected to take place on Oahu over the weekend.
On Friday, demonstrators are set to take part in a walk from Ala Moana Beach Park to the Duke Kahanamoku statue in Waikiki.
It’s expected to start at noon.
On Saturday, protesters will return to Ala Moana Beach Park at noon.
Several protests have already taken place in Hawaii in recent days, remaining largely peaceful. The demonstrations are in solidarity with those taking place on the mainland.
The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer was seen in video pressing his knee against the back of Floyd’s neck.
