Packed but peaceful: Black Lives Matter protesters take to streets of Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Protesters in Honolulu spilled onto the streets of Ala Moana Boulevard near the beach park Saturday, spreading the message: Black lives matter.
The large crowd chanted and held signs as authorities kept a close watch, ensuring things remained peaceful.
Protest took place on Oahu and Maui Saturday as tensions were extremely high across the nation following the death of George Floyd, who died after a white officer was seen kneeling on his neck. Floyd was heard saying he couldn’t breathe
Protesters gathered in Waikiki and walked down Kapiolani Boulevard to the beach park. Around 2:30 p.m., the group marched back towards Waikiki.
Those who participated in the protest say the movement is about identifying the racial divide in America.
“We are all part of the problem. It’s not the police that are the problem, they are symptoms of the problem. The problem is that the system, the systemic racism. That is the problem and that is the level that it needs to be addressed on,” protester Heather Riverstone said.
