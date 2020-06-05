2 employees at Oahu assisted living facility for seniors test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two employees at Kalakaua Gardens ― an Oahu assisted living and skilled nursing facility for seniors ― have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
The facility on Kalakaua Avenue said the employees contracted COVID-19 outside of Kalakaua Gardens, but it was not immediately clear how many residents they had direct contact with.
Kalakaua Gardens said all employees and residents would be offered free COVID-19 tests.
“Our primary concern is the health and well-being of the seniors entrusted to our care and for our staff,” the facility said, in a news release.
“We are working with a private laboratory to begin collecting swabs, beginning with those who were working most closely with the two employees.”
Kalakaua Gardens said the two employees are quarantined at home, and all residents of the facility are isolating in their units to minimize group interactions.
Additionally, only essential employees are reporting to work.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.