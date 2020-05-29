Goodbye, stay-at-home shags: Oahu salons reopen to rush of customers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, Oahu residents rushed to newly-reopened salons to get rid of their stay-at-home haircuts and freshen up their nails.
Barbers, hair stylists, nail technicians and tattoo artists say they are happy to be back at work and reunited with their clients after the coronavirus pandemic kept them at home for more than two months.
At HH Hair and Nail Salon in Kalihi, clients have been calling for appointments since personal service providers were given the go-ahead to reopen earlier this week.
"It just feels good to pamper yourself," said client Cynthia Macy. "It's been months."
Along with “open” signs, the new safety rules and procedures are posted up on storefronts along King Street.
Depending on the size of the shop, most small salons are only allowing 10 people inside at once, including employees.
Sneeze guards have been installed, and everyone is required to wear face coverings.
"I love that they did this. It really makes me feel safe, and it shows they're taking proper precautions," Macy said.
Over at Kamehameha Shopping Center, employees at Fantastic Sams say they've had at least 40 appointments in the first three hours.
"Extremely busy, it is rough," said the employee managing the door. "There are a lot of new procedures. In addition to screening the clients, the stylists have to make sure proper disinfection is being carried out in between clients."
A security guard sat out front to ensure people didn’t congregate. It’s been so busy, customers say they couldn’t get through on the phone.
“I decided to come down and see, and they’re only taking the in-person kine appointments,” said one customer.
