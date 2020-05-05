Caldwell expresses concern about governor’s plan for lifting restrictions on more businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed concern Tuesday about the governor’s decision to lift restrictions on a host of Hawaii businesses this week, saying he would have preferred more time.
But he said his administration will “live with it" — and work to ensure people stay safe.
When asked if he’s worried that people will rush out to go shopping and potentially ignore social distancing guidelines, Caldwell replied with a single word: “Yes.”
He said the city proposed that more businesses be given the green light to reopen on May 15.
But the governor announced that a host of businesses would be allowed to resume operations starting Thursday. Those businesses including shopping malls, retailers, nonprofits and astronomical observatories.
“I think it’s incumbent that we all work together,” said a stone-faced Caldwell at a news conference at Honolulu Hale. “We thought the 15th was a safer way to go, but a decision has been made and we will live with it.”
During a news conference earlier in the day, Gov. David Ige said he had shared his plan with county mayors.
“We’ve been talking for more than two weeks now just about reopening activities here in the state,” Ige said. “They reviewed our suggested list of businesses and we do have consensus on moving forward at this point.”
Caldwell said, however, that the governor didn’t convey what day the order would take effect.
Also Tuesday, the mayor urged the state to do more to dial up COVID-19 testing and contact tracing — the work of figuring out all the close contacts of someone who has tested positive to limit the spread of the virus.
He said Oahu needs 300 contact tracers to be able to handle a surge of cases — far fewer than it actually has.
And he said testing needs to be readily available to close contacts of those who have been infected along with all health care workers, first responders and — when tourism opens up — those who come into contact with travelers.
“All of these things need to be in place as we open up,” he said.
This story will be updated.
