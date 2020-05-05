LIVE: Governor gives shopping malls, retail and other Hawaii businesses green light to reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor took a big step toward fully reopening Hawaii’s economy Tuesday, giving shopping malls, retail businesses, nonprofits and other entities the OK to reopen Thursday.
But Gov. David Ige stressed that businesses and customers would need to follow social distancing guidelines and wear cloth face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
And he said that he might need to reinstitute some orders if the number of COVID-19 cases begins to rise.
Under a supplementary emergency proclamation, Ige said the stay-at-home order — issued March 25 — is now a “safer-at-home” order. Residents can go out, but shouldn’t gather in large groups.
Businesses allowed to reopen Thursday include:
- Shopping malls and retailers
- Non-food agricultural, including florists
- Astronomical observatories
- Pet grooming services
- Health care and social assistance, including elective surgery
- Nonprofits
- Wholesale businesses
Hawaii saw four new coronavirus case Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 625.
The governor has said he plans a “phased-in” reopening to prevent a second wave of illness.
The first phase of that reopening started with a handful of businesses, including florists, given the OK to resume operations. Ige has also reopened state beaches for exercise.
The governor’s plan to reopen more businesses comes amid growing concerns about Hawaii’s ailing economy. The unemployment rate — at about 35% — is now the highest in the nation as tourism remains shut down.
White House economic adviser Keith Hassett highlighted the toll the pandemic has taken on Hawaii business in an press availability Monday, saying the economic problems faced in the islands are far worse than any other states.
This story will be updated.
