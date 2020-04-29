Need a face mask? These organizations are holding distribution events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many Hawaii residents are scrambling to get their hands on face masks, especially under emergency orders requiring people to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Some organizations are stepping in to help people obtain non-medical masks through distribution events across the state.
Every1Hawaii mask distribution events
Every1ne Hawaii — a collaboration of people from all over the community — is holding mask distribution events across the state.
Volunteers will distribute on Wednesday at K-VIBE at 1638 Kamehameha IV Rd. between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Then, on Thursday, they'll be on Oahu's North Shore at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The organization recently procured 2 million masks from China in hopes of getting non-surgical masks to as many people as possible. Over the week, volunteers scattered across the state to distribute thousands of masks.
Maskout mask distribution event
A new campaign called Maskout, started by a Kuakini Medical Center physician and his pre-med staff, aims to spread awareness of the importance of wearing cloth masks while also collecting donations of personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers.
Maskout will be holding a mask distribution event on Saturday at 1703 Liliha St., next to L&L Drive Inn, from 9 a.m. to noon.
They will be giving away 500 reusable cloth masks — limit one per person — but are also accepting donations of PPE.
Cars can drive up to the site to pick up a mask or drop off a donation.
This story will be updated.
