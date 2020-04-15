We want to help celebrate the Class of 2020! Upload a photo of your special grad

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large gatherings just aren’t possible right now, and that includes traditional commencement exercises.
So Hawaii News Now wants to help you celebrate your special Class of 2020 grad in another way.
Got a senior you want to congratulate? Upload a photo of your grad in the portal below.
Please don’t send us professional photos, and be sure to include the senior’s name and school.
We’ll be highlighting members of the Class of 2020 on air and online starting next week!
