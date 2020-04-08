U.S. Army Hawaii implements changes to crack down on unlicensed child care facilities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -More than a year after a 7-month-old died on an Oahu military base, the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said Tuesday that it implemented new policies and procedures to crack down on unauthorized child care facilities.
Baby Abigail Lobisch died at an unlicensed day care last February at the Aliamanu Military Reservation. The Medical Examiner said she received a fatal dose of Benadryl.
On February 26, 2019 — two days after Lobisch’s death —the Army said it launched an investigation.
As a result, the Army said it made improvements based on its findings. Those changes include:
- Updating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to streamline and strengthen processes in place to follow up on reports of unauthorized child care (UCC).
- Creating an electronic database enabling better tracking of alleged incidents of UCC and allowing quicker and more thorough follow up.
- Developing a widespread information campaign providing rules on UCC and guidance on how to become an authorized provider.
- Instituting command orientation briefings on UCC for all newly arriving Soldiers and families.
- Requiring closer monitoring of new Family Child Care (FCC) provider requests ensuring required home inspections and background screenings are completed faster and with more efficiency.
- Routing violation notice letters through battalion-level commanders prior to providing them to Soldiers whose homes are subject to reports of alleged UCC.
- Streamlining FCC application procedures permitting faster activation in Hawaii for military families coming in from installations where they were previously authorized as FCC providers.
- Updating the garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services protocols to better assist military police when called upon to investigate or inspect homes where alleged UCC is occurring.
- Updating Island Palm Communities’ resident guide to characterize UCC as a “major violation” of resident leases. This designation clears the path for possible eviction proceedings when UCC is substantiated.
In a statement, Commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, Col. Thomas Barrett said, “The safety and security of those living and working on our installations remains our highest priority. The findings, recommendations and actions taken from this investigation are key to that effort."
As for Baby Abigail, her babysitter — Dixie Denise Villa — is charged with manslaughter in connection to the 7-month-old’s death. Villa’s trial is scheduled for May.
