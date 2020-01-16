Autopsy report shows large amount of Benadryl in dead infant’s blood and urine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The full, medical examiner’s report on the February 24, 2019 death of 7-month old Abigail Lobisch has been released and shows the girl had a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, commonly called Benadryl, in her blood and urine.
The autopsy documents were publicly released this week.
The girl’s mother, Anna Lobisch, thought Abigail died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at the babysitter’s home on Aliamanu Military Reservation.
It wasn’t until months later, after the autopsy in July, that the babysitter, Dixie Denise Villa was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
“Shocked and hurt and confused,” Anna Lobisch described the moment the medical examiner called and told her, “The one thing I learned from Abi’s death is that there’s no closure on something like this. You don’t ever get closure, we just relive it everyday.”
The 18-page report Hawaii News Now obtained says the child had no significant past medical history, was well-developed, and was well-nourished.
The cause of death, Abigail had 2400 ng/mL of Benadryl in the heart blood and some, >5000 ng/mL, in the urine specimen that was also tested, indicating some had already passed through her system.
The report notes concentrations reported in fatal overdoses for infants were 1400 ng/mL.
Benadryl is not recommended in children under 6 years old.
Lobisch is now 20 weeks pregnant with a baby boy. She says it’s been a tough year, “To deal with the firsts without her, the first Christmas, the first New Year’s. We miss her.”
Villa’s trial is set for May 26.
