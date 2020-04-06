Punahou graduate secures valuable personal protective equipment for Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state of Hawaii is expecting a significant shipment of personal protective equipment for medical workers, thanks to a connection between several Punahou School alumni.
Punahou graduate Robin Chan is now an executive of a Bay Area venture capital firm.
He developed a non-profit called “Operation Masks” which is creating a pipeline for personal protective equipment, or PPE, between China and the U.S.
Chan knew Hawaii ― a small and isolated state ― could be vulnerable amid the pandemic and might not receive the proper equipment its healthcare workers need.
So, he worked to secure 200,000 items of PPE for the state.
Chan said he reached out to some Punahou classmates on Facebook to get help for his non-profit. He says he asked if anyone knew someone in the state government who could be of assistance.
“Fortunately, one of my classmates was actually working there and so we were able to — from a lot of history and trust ― able to help each other and get supplies,” Chan said.
Together with the state Deputy Director of Health and a purchasing official ― both of whom are also Punahou alumni ― Chan and “Operation Masks” put in a big order for PPE.
That order is now on its way to Hawaii healthcare workers.
Chan is also looking for more facilities in Hawaii in need of more PPE.
He says he’s hoping to set up another million-dollar order ― at wholesale prices.
To donate to Operation Masks or for more information email robin@operationmasks.org
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.