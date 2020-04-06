Kokua Market requires customers to wear face masks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kokua Market in Honolulu is requiring all customers and employees to wear face masks while in the store.
The new rule went into effect Sunday.
The health food market near University of Hawaii at Manoa had already required its workers to wear cloth masks. But its now asking customers and vendors to do the same, for everyone’s safety.
“I think that everyone’s doing their best to try to sanitize and all that, but particularly for grocery where not all the produce is going to be cooked necessarily, you don’t want people who are asymptomatic to be shedding virus onto the produce," said Donna L. Ching, director of food at Kokua Market.
If you don’t have a mask, or don’t know how to make one, Kokua Market employees will be giving quick, free tutorials outside of the store.
