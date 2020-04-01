New study makes dire predictions about human toll of coronavirus in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new study is issuing dire predictions about the death toll in the islands from coronavirus, but the governor said the projections don’t take into account Hawaii’s 14-day mandatory quarantine for all visitors and returning residents, which went into effect last week.
The University of Washington study made projections for all 50 states. And the researchers estimate Hawaii could see approximately 370 deaths by July ― with a lower range of 190 and an upper range of 740.
The study is also predicting that if Hawaii doesn’t increase its hospital bed capacity, the state’s healthcare system could be overwhelmed by late April or early May ― when the peak of cases is predicted.
Researchers said Hawaii could see a shortage of 45 ICU beds and 154 regular beds.
During that peak, the study said, Hawaii could see approximately 12 virus-related deaths each day.
When asked about the research Tuesday, the governor said he believes the projections are wrong because they don’t include the impacts of Hawaii’s new mandatory quarantine for travelers.
The quarantine rules are set to expand Wednesday to include inter-island travel.
He said the state has reached out to the researchers to take the quarantine into account and run the numbers again. “We do believe that model does not reflect our community with the information we have,” he said.
To see the study, click here.
