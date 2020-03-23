Of those infected in Hawaii, 2 of them are minors, DOH says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Of the confirmed cases in the state so far, two children are among those infected, according to Department of Health officials.
As of Sunday March 22, there were 56 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state. Of those, health officials said 54 were adult cases, the other two were pediatric.
The ages of the minors infected aren’t known. The latest pediatric case was announced Sunday and later confirmed by Mayor Caldwell.
A student from the Hawaii Baptist Academy is among those known to have the virus, school officials announced last week.
“We recently received word that one of our families who traveled to the continental U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to Oahu on March 15. This family includes one student," school President Ron Shiira said.
Only eight of the known positive results in Hawaii were non-residents. The remainder are residents, most with a history of travel, however there is evidence that community spread is happening in Hawaii.
DOH said three people required hospitalization; two remain hospitalized. Travel histories are pending, however two of the new cases had definite travel, while two had contact with travelers.
