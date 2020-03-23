Increasing number of hotels in Hawaii closing as coronavirus restrictions tighten

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several hotels are closing statewide as part of a community-wide effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
It comes as several orders are being issued to combat the virus, including Gov. David Ige's rule that requires all incoming Hawaii travelers to complete a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.
Here are the hotels that are closing their doors:
Oahu:
- Ko Olina will shut down operations at hotels including the Four Seasons, Disney’s Aulani, the Ko Olina Golf Club and Ko Olina Marina. It also includes all activity desks, wedding chapels, lagoon beaches, restrooms and parking lots.
- In Waikiki, Hale Koa Hotel is also closed. A statement on its website said the hotel will continue to accept reservations after April 15.
Big Island:
- Hilo Seaside Hotel will close until April 30 due to Gov. David Ige’s travel quarantine announcement over the weekend.
- Hilo Reeds Bay Hotel will also be closing after Ige’s announcement.
This story will be updated.
