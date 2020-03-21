Maui set to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui officials announced they are set to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing next week.
The testing will begin on Monday March 23 at the War Memorial Gym parking lot at 700 Halia Nakoa Street.
Those with respiratory flu-like symptoms who want to be tested must make an appointment prior to showing up. Appointments can be made by calling (808) 270-7228. Calls will be taken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff at the testing site will turn away anyone without an appointment.
Officials say if the phone line is busy or there’s no answer, patients should not leave a voicemail. They should instead call one of the alternate numbers below:
- (808) 500-8118
- (808) 500-8117
- (808) 500-8120
“We need everyone’s help and cooperation to make this a success,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Per the Maui District Health Office, whether you’re tested or not, most people with mild symptoms are able to recover from home and on their own.”
Tests will be limited due tot he number of test kits available.
On Friday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced plans for a testing site in Kakaako for those with symptoms.
