City: One-day drive-thru testing site planned for Kakaako
A lab worker tests for coronavirus. (Source: Source:WVUE)
By HNN Staff | March 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM HST - Updated March 20 at 10:51 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has announced a drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be offered in Kakaako on Saturday.

Details on the site will be discussed Friday afternoon at a news conference.

The city said the testing site will be in the parking lot of Kakaako Waterfront Park.

Tests will only be given to those who are:

  • Experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath;
  • and have a history of recent travel outside of Oahu or work in tourism, health care or emergency response.

Meanwhile, there’s also a drive-thru testing site planned for the Old Kona Airport.

The pop-up site is set to be available Monday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

