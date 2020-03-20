City: One-day drive-thru testing site planned for Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has announced a drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be offered in Kakaako on Saturday.
Details on the site will be discussed Friday afternoon at a news conference.
The city said the testing site will be in the parking lot of Kakaako Waterfront Park.
Tests will only be given to those who are:
- Experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath;
- and have a history of recent travel outside of Oahu or work in tourism, health care or emergency response.
Meanwhile, there’s also a drive-thru testing site planned for the Old Kona Airport.
The pop-up site is set to be available Monday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
