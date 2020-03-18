Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Likelike Hwy.

KALIHI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Likelike Hwy. on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. before Kalihi Street.
Police said a car, driven by a 24-year-old man, struck an 80-year-old man who was crossing the street against the light.
The victim was in a marked crosswalk, police said.
Multiple Honolulu-bound lanes were shut down in the area but have since been reopened.
Police have not released further details.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.