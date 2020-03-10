LATEST: State scrambles to get in touch with those who had contact with patient

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is scrambling to get in touch with people who had close contact with an elderly Oahu man who caught the coronavirus on a trip to Washington state.
The man was sick on the flight back to Honolulu from Seattle, raising the likelihood he could have passed the illness onto those who were sitting next to him on the plane.
The man, in his 90s, remains hospitalized on Oahu.
Here’s more developing news on the global coronavirus outbreak:
- The White House is considering tax relief in a bid to counter-act the economic pain of the outbreak. President Donald Trump floated the idea of a payroll tax cut and other measures.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its steepest drop Monday since the financial crisis of 2009. The sharp drops triggered the first automatic halts in trading in two decades.
- Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he remains optimistic the state can contain the coronavirus in Hawaii and prevent an outbreak. But, he said, “we have to really be on our game.”
Wahiawa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is limiting visitors to long-term care residents in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the facility.
“I want to emphasize that this is simply a precautionary measure," said Administrator Rebecca Canon-Fratis, adding that there have been no cases of the coronavirus at the nursing home.
The facility plans to limit one visitor per patient in most cases.
Other facilities are also taking new measures as the outbreak spreads nationally.
There have been two cases of coronavirus in Hawaii, but both were linked to travel. Even so, health care officials fear that the virus could be in the community undetected because not all cases are severe.
The U.S. State Department is urging Americans to postpone cruise travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said travelers with underlying health conditions should absolutely cancel cruise travel plans.
The warning comes in the wake of several coronavirus clusters linked to cruise ships.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has even suggested temporarily stopping cruise ships from docking in Hawaii.
This story will be updated.
