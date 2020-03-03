Coronavirus concerns prompt Mariah Carey to postpone Honolulu concert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mariah Carey’s planned concert in Honolulu next week has been postponed until November because of the global coronavirus outbreak.
Carey made the announcement Tuesday, pointing to travel restrictions.
The show is now scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Neal Blaisdell Center and will be Christmas-themed. Current ticket holders won’t need to exchange their tickets.
The show is the latest large event to be canceled or postponed on Oahu as fears about the coronavirus outbreak grow. Earlier Tuesday, organizers announced the cancellation of the Honolulu Festival.
And on Monday, FESTPAC ― an international festival that was to attract as many as 90,000 people ― was postponed. The event was scheduled for June in Honolulu.
This story will be updated.
