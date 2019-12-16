Music powerhouse Mariah Carey to return to Hawaii to perform concert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Music powerhouse and one of the world’s best-selling recording artists Mariah Carey is returning to the islands next year.
Promoters announced Monday that the global icon will be performing for one night only at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on March 10, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Special pre-sale tickets will be available to Hawaii residents and the military on Saturday, Dec. 21 starting at 10 a.m. HST.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online only at TicketMaster.com using the password “Christmas".
Tickets go on sale to the general public an hour later, starting at 11 a.m. HST.
Prices range from $65.75 to $255.75 and will be available online, in-person at the Blaisdell box office or by phone at (800) 745-3000.
This is Mariah Carey’s first return to Hawaii after performing three sold-out shows at the Blaisdell in 2016.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.