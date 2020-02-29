Police release surveillance video of Waikiki surf rack arson suspect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of starting a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a surfboard rack and dozens of surfboards and damaged a Waikiki hotel late Thursday.
Surveillance video of the person Honolulu police believe is the suspect was released late Friday afternoon.
The video shows a man wearing a white shirt and light-colored board shorts walking between racks of surfboards.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.