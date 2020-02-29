Police release surveillance video of Waikiki surf rack arson suspect

By HNN Staff | February 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM HST - Updated February 28 at 4:25 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of starting a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a surfboard rack and dozens of surfboards and damaged a Waikiki hotel late Thursday.

Surveillance video of the person Honolulu police believe is the suspect was released late Friday afternoon.

The video shows a man wearing a white shirt and light-colored board shorts walking between racks of surfboards.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300.

