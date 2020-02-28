Surfboard rack destroyed after 2-alarm fire in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 2-alarm blaze destroyed a surfboard rack and damaged a nearby hotel and police substation in Waikiki on Thursday evening.
The call for the fire came just after 8:20 p.m. to the surf rack between the Moana Surfrider and HPD Waikiki substation on Kalakaua Ave.
Police officials say the substation building sustained minor damage.
The extent of the damage to the Moana Surfrider, Waikiki’s oldest hotel, is not currently known. Witnesses say the flames reached several stories high on the building’s exterior.
The surfboard rack and any boards that were on-site are not expected to be salvageable.
It’s not yet clear what started the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
