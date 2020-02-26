Report: Fewer residents have positive outlook on quality of life in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fewer residents have a positive outlook on the quality of life in Honolulu.
That’s according to the city’s 2019 livability report released this week.
The report defines quality of life as representing “the natural ambiance, services and amenities that make for an attractive community.”
According to the report, about 55% of the 376 people surveyed gave the overall quality of life in Honolulu a positive rating. That number is down from 59% in the previous year, and down from 77% when the survey began in 2006.
The survey asked residents about several aspects of Honolulu, including safety, economy and sense of community.
It concluded that a majority of those surveyed pointed to Honolulu’s leadership and governance as well as cost of living as some of the biggest challenges.
About a quarter of people surveyed said it was unlikely they would remain in Honolulu for the next five years.
