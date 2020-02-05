Hawaii couple among 1000s quarantined on cruise ship after passengers fall ill with coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach couple is among thousands quarantined on a cruise ship off Japan after 10 people on the vessel tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
Eric and Debra Pagan spent the last two weeks traveling around Asia.
Now, they’re confined to their state room. In all, 3,700 crew and passengers on the ship will be quarantined on board for up to 14 days.
The 10 passengers who tested positive for the virus, meanwhile, were taken to hospitals.
In a video call Tuesday, Eric Pagan showed off his view of Yokohama Harbor as the ship headed out to sea to pick up water that will be desalinated for drinking.
He says the captain of the ship made an announcement Tuesday morning about the passengers who tested positive for the deadly virus.
Since then, they haven’t been able to leave their room but the crew is delivering food and water.
“My wife and I we’re feeling OK," Pagan said. "Last night at dinner, people were talking about it and prior to this I could sense that people were feeling a little nervous about the situation.”
He added that for now, they’ll stay in their room and watch TV.
“They’re giving everyone free internet access. They’re calling their families and texting messages and all that," he said.
This story will be updated.
