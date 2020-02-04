2 Chinese nationals seeking asylum arrived in Hawaii before new restrictions took effect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is seeking to reassure the public following news that two asylum seekers from China are being held in Honolulu.
The two came to Hawaii before all Chinese nationals were barred from entering the United States ― under new entry restrictions that started Sunday in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Health Department spokeswoman Janice Okubo said the two were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are being held at the Federal Detention Center.
Okubo said the two “present no risk to the public.”
It’s not known why the two are seeking asylum from China.
Earlier Tuesday, state Rep. Gene Ward tweeted that there was a “group of mainland Chinese nationals seeking asylum” from the coronavirus.
But authorities have not confirmed that.
Statistics on the number of asylum-seekers Hawaii sees per year were not immediately available.
