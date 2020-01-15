Man uses knife in robbery of a Salt Lake 7-11; HPD investigating

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a man wanted in a robbery of a 7-11 store.
The man was covering most of his face when he barged into the convenience store at 4805 Bougainville Drive on Sunday. It unfolded around 1:20 a.m.
Police say the masked man took out a knife and demanded money from the cashier.
He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen driving away in an older model maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The suspect is wanted for robbery in the first degree. He’s described as a Polynesian male in his 20s, 6′ tall, and 180 to 200 pounds.
Click below to watch the surveillance video.
Anyone with tips may call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or click here. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
