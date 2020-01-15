Man posing as security guard carjacks student outside UH Manoa dorm

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a carjacker with a badge posing as a security guard.
He struck about 8:30 p.m. Monday night outside Frear Hall on the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus. The victim says once the robber was in the driver’s seat, he seemed lost.
“He wasn’t familiar with the campus,” said Carter Loewen.
Instead of turning around so he could leave, the suspect went the wrong way and ended up hitting a dead end. To leave, he had to confront Loewen a second time.
“In my head I’m like, he’s probably going to run me over if I get near him. So I take two steps to see what he does and he speeds up,” said Loewen. “He would have ran me flat over.”
At 6′4″ and 230 pounds, you wouldn’t expect the pitcher on UH’s baseball team to have been targeted by a carjacker. He says he was picking up a friend at the dorm and had stopped in the loading zone to wait.
“There was a man sitting on the bench,” said Loewen. “I had my head down changing a song on my phone. And next thing I know, he’s knocking on my window. He was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with a badge. I thought I was parking in the wrong spot, so I opened my door a bit.”
That’s when Loewen says the man pulled out a large knife and demanded he get out of the car.
“He was firm. Almost like he’d done it before,” said Loewen. “He wasn’t scared or nervous to ask me to do it.”
After the carjacker figured out where he was going, he managed to escape in Loewen’s dark blue 2006 Volkswagen Golf.
University officials say they’re taking what happened very seriously, but since it’s a lone incident, there are no plans to alter current security operations.
In the meantime, students were made aware of the crime through the campus security app.
“I was surprised,” said freshman Lexi Ducheane.
Chase Degala added: “That’s a little scary, since it’s someone that like you’re supposed to trust.”
The suspect is described as local, in his twenties, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build and acne scars on his face.
Loewen says this whole experience has taught him a valuable lesson.
“You can’t let your guard down. You always think it’s never going to happen to you. You just never know,” said Loewen.
If you have any information on this case you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers.
