Suspect arrested in a Laie hit-and-run that left a young girl critically injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hauula woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a young girl critically injured was arrested Monday.
Honolulu police say 64-year-old Sileiloga Tanuvasa turned herself in to the Kahuku Police Station just after 11:30 a.m.
She’s believed to be the driver of the Mitsubishi SUV that struck 6-year-old Olivia Numanga who was riding her bike outside her home on Puuahi Street Friday.
Police recovered the vehicle. They say Tanuvasa stopped for a brief moment, but did not render aid.
Numanga, a first grader at Laie Elementary School, suffered a skull fracture and a broken thigh bone.
She was taken to Kahuku Medical Center in critical condition and later transferred to Kapiolani Medical Center.
Tanuvasa was booked for ‘Accidents Involving Serious Injury.’
By Monday night, HPD said she was no longer in custody, however it is unclear if she posted bail or was released pending investigation.
This story may be updated.
