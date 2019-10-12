6-year-old bicyclist critically injured in North Shore hit-and-run

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laie on Friday night that sent a 6-year-old girl to the hospital in critical condition.
The incident happened about 6:20 p.m., when the girl was riding her bike on Puuahi Street.
Police said a white cross-over vehicle struck her, stopped for a moment and then fled the scene without rendering aid.
The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Puuahi Street and turned right onto Iosepa Street.
The girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said she was not wearing a helmet.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at 723-3413.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.