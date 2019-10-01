Ex-bookkeeper sentenced for stealing $1.3M from Maui plant nursery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a former bookkeeper who embezzled more than $1.3 million from a Maui plant nursery, nearly bankrupting the business.
Thelma Pascua-Suyat worked at Ki-Hana Nursery in Kihei for about 12 years.
Under a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Pascua-Suyat admitted to falsifying records to cover up using the company’s funds to make mortgage payments on her then-husband’s home as well as credit card payments for both of them.
“I took advantage of their trust and leniency. I know I was wrong and I will carry this knowledge for the rest of my life,” Pascua-Suyat told the court before she was sentenced.
The judge ordered her to spend three years and seven months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.
"I think it should have been longer, definitely, for what she did," said nursery owner Louis Scott Walsh.
“The loss of sleep, the stress is just unbearable. I’m still under a lot of stress, just worrying about the business all the time. Are we going to make it or not?”
The sentence also includes mandatory restitution of $1,167,895.
Pascua-Suyat is expected to turn herself in to begin her sentence on November 12.
