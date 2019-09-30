Threats disrupt classes at 2 Kauai high schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Threats of violence disrupted the school day at two Kauai campuses Monday, and authorities say they’re investigating.
The scares happened at Kauai and Waimea high schools.
At Waimea High, students were dismissed early ― at 12:30 p.m. ― on a day that should have ended at 2:45 p.m. following a bomb threat.
Students at Kauai High, meanwhile, were put on lockdown about 12:55 p.m. after an alleged threat involving a gun. The lockdown was lifted at 2:20 p.m., and students were dismissed 25 minutes early.
In a statement, Kauai County officials said police are taking the threats seriously.
This story will be updated.
