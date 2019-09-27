Gabbard changes stance on Trump impeachment inquiry, saying she now supports it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is changing her stance on an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying she now supports it.
“Up to this point, I have been opposed to pursuing impeachment because it will further divide our already badly divided country,” Gabbard said, in a statement issued Friday.
She continued, saying, “However, after looking carefully at the transcript of the conversation with Ukraine’s president, the whistleblower complaint, the Inspector General memo, and President Trump’s comments about the issue, unfortunately, I believe that if we do not proceed with the inquiry, it will set a very dangerous precedent.”
“Future presidents, as well as anyone in positions of power in the government, will conclude that they can abuse their position for personal gain, without fear of accountability or consequences.”
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump in wake of allegations that he pressured Ukraine’s leader to help investigate political rival Joe Biden.
Earlier this week, Gabbard was the only member of Hawaii’s congressional delegation who did not support an impeachment inquiry.
“The hyper-partisanship is one of the main things that is driving our country apart,” Gabbard said in a previous interview.
She was also one of just 13 House Democrats who were against an inquiry.
