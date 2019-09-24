Here’s where Hawaii’s Congressional leaders stand on Trump impeachment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Congressional delegation is weighing in on whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump in the wake of allegations that he pressured Ukraine’s leader to help investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding aid to the nation.
U.S. Rep. Ed Case is the latest Congressmember from Hawaii to speak out, saying he would support impeachment if the president obstructs Congressional oversight or refuses to comply with court orders.
“I continue to support Congress’ efforts to fulfill our constitutional obligation of responsible oversight of the executive branch,” Case said, in a statement.
He also called on President Trump to release his conversation with the Ukrainian president.
“I expect and urge the president to release to Congress not just the full transcript of his conversation but the full unredacted report of the whistleblower and the findings of the Inspector General who reviewed it,” Case said. “I further expect the full and unrestricted testimony later this week to Congress of the Director of National Intelligence on this very serious claim.”
On Tuesday, Trump said he directed a release of an “unredacted” transcript of his call.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she does not support impeaching the president.
“I believe that impeachment at this juncture would be terribly divisive for the country at a time when we are already extremely divided,” Gabbard said in a recent media interview. “The hyper partisanship is one of the main things that is driving our country apart.”
For the first time Monday, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz called for impeachment proceedings to begin.
In a statement, Schatz said the president is "breaking statutory and constitutional law every day, and he is abusing his inherent power as president with regularity, enthusiasm, and most troublingly, impunity."
And U.S. Mazie Hirono has been calling for an impeachment inquiry for months.
“I’ve called for an impeachment inquiry or process,” Hirono said in a recent interview. “That’s different from impeachment in my view. First you have to get the evidence, then you decide whether or not you’re going to go ahead with impeachment proceedings.”
Congress is currently trying to get more information about the Ukraine incident.
In a speech later Tuesday, Biden is expected to call for impeachment proceedings if the president does not cooperate with Congress.
Trump has acknowledged the phone call with Ukraine’s leader and said he didn’t want to give money to the country ― if there were corruption issues.
Trump’s comments raised further questions about whether he improperly used his office to pressure the country into investigating the former vice president and his family as a way of helping his own reelection prospects.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.