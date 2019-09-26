HFD extinguishes blaze at L&L restaurant in Wahiawa

By HNN Staff | September 26, 2019 at 7:30 AM HST - Updated September 26 at 7:30 AM

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out late Wednesday from L&L Drive-Inn in Wahiawa, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The fire was first reported around 10:45 p.m.

Officials said crews found black smoke and flames through the window of the restaurant located on South Kamehameha Highway.

The fire was extinguished at 11:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The business was closed and employees were gone for the day.

HFD said the flames were confined to the kitchen area.

The cause of the blaze as well as damage estimates remain under investigation.

