As TMT conflict continues, Ige confirms he’s received death threats over issue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige confirmed Friday that he’s faced death threats amid growing tensions over the Thirty Meter Telescope.
“I am aware of death threats made against me personally,” said Ige, declining to go into further detail at a news conference aimed at addressing online attacks against TMT supporters and state employees.
State Attorney General Clare Connors said security around the governor has not been increased in response to the threats. but she said there are investigations underway.
Speaking to reporters, the governor said there’s no place in Hawaii for hateful rhetoric.
“I’m calling on everyone responsible for these examples of cyberbullying and hateful speech to stop immediately. Personal attacks have no place in America and no place in Hawaii,” Ige said.
“They don’t represent who we are and I urge the public to completely reject them.”
The news conference focused solely on negative language, chiefly online, around the TMT issue. Officials said they weren’t pointing the finger at all TMT opponents, but believe those on both sides of the conflict need to make clear that online threats or attacks won’t be tolerated.
The governor started the press availability, meanwhile, by saying he had no updates on efforts to resolve the conflict. Ige said he continues to work toward a “peaceful resolution.”
The protest at Mauna Kea is now in its 61st day, and opponents have pledged to stay put ― blocking the only access road to the summit ― for as long as it takes.
They say the mountain is sacred and that building TMT would amount to desecration.
Supporters of the $1.4 billion telescope, meanwhile, argue it would bring jobs and greatly add to humanity’s knowledge of the universe.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.